press release: The last two concerts of RMF’s summer season will be held on Sunday, August 6 and Monday, August 7 at Hillside Theater at Taliesin. The concerts are part of a national celebration of the 150th anniversary of Frank Lloyd Wright’s birth year, and feature a special, commissioned piece written by Madison composer Scott Gendel that celebrates Wright’s timeless work as well as his appreciation of the value of community. It is a concert not to be missed! Effi Casey, Director of Music at Taliesin, will conduct the Taliesin Community Chorus that includes School of Architecture students at Taliesin, local community members, and visiting vocalists.

Gendel’s work is based on writings about Wright and entitled “That Which is Near”. Gendel, also a pianist who recently recorded with soprano Camille Zamora and cellist Yo-Yo Ma, wrote the music for “That Which is Near” after seeing Taliesin. He stated that he was taken by the beautiful intimacy of the spaces at Taliesin, the nature around it, and how people interacted with both.

Other pieces to be included in the August concerts are: Bach’s “Sanctus” and “Dona nobis Pacem” both from the Mass in B Minor, one of Bach’s last works completed a year before his death; “The Interlude” from Shining Brow, an opera about Frank Lloyd Wright by Milwaukee born composer Daren Hagen; “Past Life Melodies” by Australian composer and cellist Sarah Hopkins which features harmonic chants and overtone singing recognized along with throat singing as calling forth the richness and earthy quality of the voice utilized as an instrument; “Ev’ry Time I Feel de Spirit,” greatly beloved African American spiritual arranged by H. Burleigh; and, as a highly dramatic concert opener, Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” with the Brass members of the orchestra standing up from their seats scattered throughout the audience to play what has become a favorite concert selection used at many types of community events around the nation—Bob Dylan even used it as an opener for one of his concerts.

These choral concerts are ticketed and tickets can be obtained on line at the Rural Musicians Forum website or at Arcadia bookstore in Spring Green. Tickets cost $15 for seniors or students, $20 for adults. There is a champagne reception following the Sunday, August 6 concert which is also ticketed and costs $10. The composer will speak at the reception, and the musicians and the chorus members will also attend.

There will be limited seating at all of the choral events. Audience members are advised to purchase their tickets early. As part of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of Wright’s birth year, Taliesin Preservation, Inc, is a co-sponsor of RMF’s August concerts this year.