press release: Taliesin Preservation is pleased to announce the return of the Taliesin Farm Dinner Series with three dinners by three great chefs from August to October. We welcome you to join us for a dining experience celebrating Taliesin’s Driftless Area landscape in the fields between Taliesin’s seven buildings designed by Frank Lloyd Wright over the course of his lifetime. The dinners honor the flavors of place, crafting an experience of the terroir by using produce grown at Taliesin and the region. They highlight Wright’s legacy of land management at Taliesin ⎯ and reveal Taliesin as a working farm and model of Driftless Area land use, as well as a world architecture landmark.

Each event includes a four-course farm-to-table dinner paired with local beer and wine in a relaxed atmosphere and breathtaking environment. Dinner will be sourced from local producers and will feature farm-fresh seasonal vegetables from the Taliesin farm. Taliesin Preservation will host three farm dinners in 2017, each featuring the produce and harvest of the season and prepared by a different chef.

August 27, 2017 at 5 p.m. ⎯ Chef Rob Grisham

Chef Grisham’s menu is dictated by his desire to use food and resources that are found on Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin estate, as well as to showcase the abundant and pristine crops that Fazenda Boa Terra works so hard to produce and harvest at Taliesin in partnership with Taliesin Preservation. The majority of the food prepared for the August Farm Dinner will be cooked on a grill built specifically for the event and is fueled by wood sourced from the Taliesin landscape. Chef Grisham of Isthmus Dining Company in Madison wanted to create a simple menu that gives the guest a true sense of place and allows them to appreciate and to understand the food.

September 17, 2016 at 5 p.m. ⎯ Chef Jonathan Griffin

With the best of summer still thriving and early fall harvest just beginning, September is the perfect time for a farm dinner. Chef Griffin of Prairie Street Brewing Company in Rockford, Illinois, will shine a spotlight on the humble vegetable as we dine on the season’s changing and abundant harvest from around the grounds of Taliesin. Back in Rockford, Chef Griffin's 15-barrel brewery is the backdrop of a downtown revitalization project focused on converting a historic brick brewhouse into a mixed-use development. He is sympathetic to the work of Taliesin Preservation, just as his work is serving to bring a wonderful piece of Rockford history back to life.

October 8, 2017 at 4 p.m. ⎯ Chef Kelly McNabb

For Chef McNabb, a farm-to-table dinner represents the best of community and humanity ⎯ and there is no more perfect setting than Taliesin. People, many of them strangers, break bread together, serve their neighbor and slow down just enough to appreciate their surroundings and the beautiful food that lies in front of them. The loving care and attention that Chef McNabb puts into every aspect of the meal creates a wonderful culinary experience. Chef McNabb, executive chef and nutrition educator, had a close connection to Taliesin since 2014, when she was the resident Chef for The School of Architecture at Taliesin, and is excited to come back from Colorado to this magical place, Taliesin.

Parking and Registration: Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center, 5607 County Road C,

Spring Green, WI 53588

Taliesin is a working farm and events will take place outdoors, so please dress accordingly. Each event will take place rain or shine. In the event of rain, the dinner portion will take place indoors.

$125 per person. Space is limited. Advance reservations are required before it sells out. Purchase tickets and view menus online at: taliesinpreservation.org