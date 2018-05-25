Taliesin Garden Tour

press release: Join us for this early evening stroll through the spectacular gardens of Taliesin. Learn about Frank Lloyd Wright's relationship to nature beginning with a 10 minute drive through the 800 estate.

The tour continues with a guided look of the gardens surrounding Frank Lloyd Wright's home. Enjoy views of the unique and dramatic Driftless Area while discussing topics tailored to your interests in horticulture or the natural landscape with your guide and fellow guests. Finish your evening enjoying hors d'oeuvres and drinks in the garden courtyard, relaxing and taking inspiration from the Frank Lloyd Wright curated flowers and breathtaking views.

Adults (Ages 21 & up): $50

All Tours are on Fridays at 6pm on the following dates:

• May 25 - Spring Blooms

• June 22- Day Lilies

• August 3 - Full Blooms

• August 31 - Lilies

Meet at Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center - 5607 County Road C, Spring Green WI 53588