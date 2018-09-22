Taliesin Plein Air Quick Paint Celebration

press release: On Friday, September 21, from 6-9 p.m., the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center will be transformed into an art gallery overlooking the Wisconsin River. Art lovers and collectors meet and mingle with the Taliesin Plein Air artists, and enjoy the first opportunity to purchase paintings created by each artist. All artwork is for sale and ready to go home that evening. The evening includes hors-d'oeuvres, desserts, a cash bar and Artist’s Choice Award.