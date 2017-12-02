Taliesin Winter Festival

press release:

This tour is for guests of all ages.

December 2 and 9, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

NOTE: Accessibility information here.

For two days only, enjoy guided shuttle rides through the beautiful 800-acre Taliesin estate and warm wintry beverages by the fireside in Frank Lloyd Wright’s studio. Enos Farms Brunch Buffet will be served from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Riverview Terrace Café in the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center. The Taliesin Bookstore will be open 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. for all your holiday shopping needs with unique gift ideas.

“Taliesin in winter was a frosted palace roofed and walled with snow, hung with iridescent fringes, the plate-glass of the windows shone bright and warm through it all as the light of the huge fire-places lit them from the firesides within, and streams of wood-smoke from a dozen such places went straight up toward the stars.” :: Frank Lloyd Wright, An Autobiography

Arrive early for holiday shopping, stay for brunch, and enjoy the natural beauty of the season. Bring the kids. Design the day the way you want!

Tour Tickets (ticket price does not include brunch at the Riverview Terrace Cafe)

Adults: $25; Children 4-16: $15; Free for children under 4 (riding on an adult lap)

Space is limited, please reserve online for specific tours throughout the day: taliesinpreservation.org.

Reserve soon, as these tours do sell out!

The hour-long event includes the guided shuttle tour and cozy fireside reading and treats in Frank Lloyd Wright’s studio. Please dress for the weather. Guests will be shuttled to and from the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center.

Friends of Taliesin receive a complementary Taliesin mug for their hot beverage. Become a member HERE.

The tours begin on a picturesque rural estate that has some unique characteristics. All tours require a significant amount of standing, stair climbing and walking on uneven terrain. There are several series of steps and some with no handrails. Some exterior walkways consist of loose gravel or grassy pathways. There is no opportunity to leave the group should you wish to stay behind. Our public tours are not wheelchair accessible. We can arrange private accessible tours with 3 weeks’ notice. Please call directly for details. 877-588-7900 Ext 229. We share this information so that all guest may be fully prepared for what to expect.