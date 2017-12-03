press release: TALK TO HER (HABLE CON ELLA)

Spain | 2002 | 35mm | 114 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Pedro Almodóvar; Cast: Javier Cámara, Darío Grandinetti, Elena Anaya

Almodóvar followed up the mainstream breakthrough of All About My Mother with what has become one of his most cherished films. Two men meet in a hospital, where they tend to a pair of comatose women—one a famous bullfighter, the other an aspiring ballerina. Their bond becomes a profound exploration of the line where devotion bleeds into obsession. Featuring an unforgettable silent-film interlude and sublime music and dance performances by icons Caetano Veloso and Pina Bausch, Talk To Her won the Academy Award for Best Screenplay.

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: The Cinema of Pedro Almodóvar

For our Fall Sunday afternoon series at the Chazen Museum of Art, we will screen the beautiful and influential work of contemporary Spanish cinema’s best-known filmmaker, Pedro Almodóvar. A veritable industry onto himself, Almodóvar, as a writer, producer and director, has carved out a substantial slice of the international moviegoing audience for his classically told tales of offbeat lives and offbeat love. Almodóvar is an artist who does not hide his cinematic influences but every aspect of his work – from production design to storytelling techniques - always feels decidedly personal.

