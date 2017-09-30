press release:

Talking Spirits Cemetery Tours XIX

﻿

Registration opens Tuesday, September 5. $5.00 online registration | $10 on-site ticket purchase

CANDLELIT TOURS: Saturday, Sept. 30: Experience the evening at the cemetery with the Candlelit Tours of Forest Hill Cemetery. On the 90-minute walking tour, local actors share Civil War stories through portrayals of Wisconsin Civil War soldiers and citizens buried at Forest Hill Cemetery. 5:30 p.m.—7:30 p.m. Rain Date: October 7

PUBLIC DAY TOURS: Sunday, Oct. 1: Join us for Talking Spirits Cemetery Tours XIX Public Day tours. On the 90-minute walking tour, local actors share Civil War stories through portrayals of Wisconsin Civil War soldiers and citizens buried at Forest Hill Cemetery. Sunday Tours leave every 20 minutes starting at 12:00 p.m.—4:00 p.m. Purchasing tickets online will allow you to book preferred time slots of tours. Rain Date: October 8

***Members contact Eileen at 608-261-0536 for special pricing and to reserve your spot***