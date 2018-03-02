press release:

Tallymoore is a contemporary Irish Folk band from Milwaukee, Wisconsin performing a range of Irish and Scottish folk tunes, ballads, reels and classic pub songs. The group also incorporates acoustic and vocal material from broader Celtic, traditional country, bluegrass, and Americana sources.

Tallymoore aims to breathe new life into Irish folk favorites. They are best known for their strong vocals and complex harmonic treatments of tunes, along with rich instrumentation featuring the ambitious and polished fiddle stylings of Erin Hoffmann. Their innovative arrangements of classic tunes have made them a favorite among concert and festival goers. Their vocal harmony blend, distinctive arrangements, and strong musicianship have distinguished them on the Irish music scene.