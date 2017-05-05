press release: Yellow Rose Art Gallery will present My Russian Heart, taking place at the Yellow Rose Art Gallery in Madison on May 5th, 2017, and featuring world renowned Russian artist Tamara Repina. My Russian Heart will dazzle you with one of a kind artwork from a Russian master.

Entrance is FREE. Donations are welcome!

“I bring to all my paintings the magic of a fantasy world unique in styles and genres. The feedback I get from showing my work all over Europe and Russia is very positive and rewarding, I hear words such as imagination and magic, it fills my heart with happiness, I know I'm connecting with my audience and I want to paint more” says Repina.

Anna Gubenkova, singer from the UW-Madison Russian Folk Orchestra will perform a set of songs at 7pm. Delicious Russian appetizers will be served.

Yellow Rose Art Gallery is located at 122 State St. Suite 201, Madison, Wisconsin, 53703