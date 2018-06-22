Taming of the Shrew

Edgewood College 1000 Edgewood College Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Language is the battleground in Shakespeare’s most contentious romantic comedy. Madison Shakespeare Company presents Taming of the Shrew, directed by Francisco C. Torres with performances June 22-July 1 at the Edgewood College Amphitheater.

Featuring the talents of Sarah Z. Johnson, Joshua Woolfolk, Issaka Brellenthin, Denzel J. Taylor, Carl Cawthorne, Bryan Royston, Rowan Meyer-Rainford, Martha White, Jason Compton, Niall S Harvey, Lennox Forrester, Chelsea Troost, Jasmine Kiah, and Emily Morrison Weeks.

$15 suggested contribution, reservations at madisonshakespeare.org/reservations

“Is not general incivility the very essence of love?” – Pride and Prejudice, Jane Austen

