Taming of the Shrew
Edgewood College 1000 Edgewood College Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Language is the battleground in Shakespeare’s most contentious romantic comedy. Madison Shakespeare Company presents Taming of the Shrew, directed by Francisco C. Torres with performances June 22-July 1 at the Edgewood College Amphitheater.
Featuring the talents of Sarah Z. Johnson, Joshua Woolfolk, Issaka Brellenthin, Denzel J. Taylor, Carl Cawthorne, Bryan Royston, Rowan Meyer-Rainford, Martha White, Jason Compton, Niall S Harvey, Lennox Forrester, Chelsea Troost, Jasmine Kiah, and Emily Morrison Weeks.
$15 suggested contribution, reservations at madisonshakespeare.org/
“Is not general incivility the very essence of love?” – Pride and Prejudice, Jane Austen