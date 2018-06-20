Tandem Press Benefit

press release: Begin the excitement of the Tandem Press Wine & Art Auction a night early by joining us for a special dinner that is not to be missed!

Hosted by Harvest on Madison's beautiful Capitol Square and paired carefully with a selection of Ramey Wines.

Wednesday, June 20th 2018, 6:00 PM, Harvest, 21 N Pinckney St, Madison, WI 53703

Menu

Reception: 2015 Russian River Valley Chardonnay

First Course: 2014 Ritchie Vineyard Chardonnay, Russian River Valley

Cold Smoked Scallop Crudo

Crispy Pancetta | Earl Grey Syrup | Brown Butter Vinaigrette

Second Course: 2014 Rodgers Creek Vineyard, Sonoma Coast

Duck Two Ways

Seared Breast | Confit Thigh

Red Mustard Green | Duck Jus | Pickled Cherries

Third Course: 2014 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Lamb Roulade

Anchovy | Onion | Garlic | Oregano | Roasted Tomato | Caper Chutney | Black Pepper Lamb Jus

Cheese Course: 2014 Annum Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

Selection of Wisconsin Artisanal Cheese

Burnt Honey Comb | Preserved Honey

Mole Spiced Marcona Almonds

Carrot and Beet Crackers

Cookie Course

Trio of Shortbreads

Lemon Poppyseed | Lavender | Pink Peppercorn

$150 per guest (to be paid at the time of reservation) *Includes a $75 donation to Tandem Press*

Seating is limited to 72 guests. Reservations required. Please call Harvest at (608) 255-6075 to reserve your seat.

Following the dinner, Ramey Wines will be available for sale through STEVE'S on McKee Road with 15% of those sales being donated to Tandem Press.