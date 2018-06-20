Tandem Press Benefit
Harvest 21 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Begin the excitement of the Tandem Press Wine & Art Auction a night early by joining us for a special dinner that is not to be missed!
Hosted by Harvest on Madison's beautiful Capitol Square and paired carefully with a selection of Ramey Wines.
Wednesday, June 20th 2018, 6:00 PM, Harvest, 21 N Pinckney St, Madison, WI 53703
Menu
Reception: 2015 Russian River Valley Chardonnay
First Course: 2014 Ritchie Vineyard Chardonnay, Russian River Valley
Cold Smoked Scallop Crudo
Crispy Pancetta | Earl Grey Syrup | Brown Butter Vinaigrette
Second Course: 2014 Rodgers Creek Vineyard, Sonoma Coast
Duck Two Ways
Seared Breast | Confit Thigh
Red Mustard Green | Duck Jus | Pickled Cherries
Third Course: 2014 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Lamb Roulade
Anchovy | Onion | Garlic | Oregano | Roasted Tomato | Caper Chutney | Black Pepper Lamb Jus
Cheese Course: 2014 Annum Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
Selection of Wisconsin Artisanal Cheese
Burnt Honey Comb | Preserved Honey
Mole Spiced Marcona Almonds
Carrot and Beet Crackers
Cookie Course
Trio of Shortbreads
Lemon Poppyseed | Lavender | Pink Peppercorn
$150 per guest (to be paid at the time of reservation) *Includes a $75 donation to Tandem Press*
Seating is limited to 72 guests. Reservations required. Please call Harvest at (608) 255-6075 to reserve your seat.
Following the dinner, Ramey Wines will be available for sale through STEVE'S on McKee Road with 15% of those sales being donated to Tandem Press.