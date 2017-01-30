Tangled Up in Blue, Pitches & Notes, MadTappers, UW Bellydance

press release: Join us for an evening of singing and dance to benefit the American Cancer Society. The event will feature talent from UW-Madison, including a cappella groups Tangled Up in Blue and Pitches and Notes, as well as dancing groups MadTappers and UW-Madison Belly dancing. The event is free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Seating is limited. The UW-Madison Student ticket price is $10, non-students are $12, and survivors and caregivers are free of charge!