press release: The amazing Tanya Tagaq returns to the Wisconsin Union Theater, this time to Shannon Hall with her Retribution project. An Inuk throat singer, Tagaq's music "is inseparable from her activism, both drawing attention to the still-unsolved murders and disappearances of thousands of indigenous women, the pillaging of the earth and the decimation of Inuit culture," according to NPR.

She first found international recognition for collaborations with Björk and has since performed all over the world. In 2015, Tagaq was commissioned to write a piece for the Kronos Quartet's Fifty for the Future project.

Winner of many awards, including the 2015 Western Canadian Music Award for Aboriginal Recording of the Year and the 2015 Juno Awards Aboriginal Recording of the Year, the Rolling Stone called Tagaq "one of the avant-garde's most dynamic performers." Her combination of politics and potent talent makes her one of the most unique performers currently prominent on the international stage. She will be accompanied by local choir for this performance.