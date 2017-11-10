Tao Sangha Open House Weekend

press release:

Come Celebrate 17 years serving Madison

Mini Workshops of Holistic Health Practices

Receive your first Tao Shiatsu treatment

Experience Buddhist Chanting

Open House Schedule

We are happy to offer these workshops and activities for the public

We suggest that you:

– arrive on time or a little early

– wear comfortable clothing

– link together more than one mini-workshop in order to experience the depth and heart of the practices.

Friday Nov. 10, 4:00 – 9:00pm

4:00 – 7:00 Drop in, Free Shiatsu for newcomers*

Refreshments

7:15 – 8:15 What is Tao Shiatsu Therapy?

Presentation and demonstrations

*Shiatsu treatments: Returning patients may receive a treatment by donation, Thank you!

Saturday Nov. 11, 10:00am – 5:00pm

10:00 – 11:15 Intro to Buddhist Chanting Meditation and Dharma talk

11:30 – 12:15 Power of Ki

(Lunch Break)

1:30 – 2:00 Meridian Partner Yoga

2:00 – 2:30 Renki (Japanese Tai chi)

3:00 – 3:30 Heart of Communication practices

3:45 – 5:00 Intro to Buddhist Chanting Meditation and Dharma talk

Refreshments