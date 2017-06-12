Tap Dance Classes

TAPIT/New Works 1957 Winnebago St. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Summer 2017 tap dance classes, for ages 10 – 80+, begin Monday, June 12, at TAPIT/new works,1957 Winnebago Street. Instruction is for all levels, beginning through advanced.

Pre-registration is requested. Group and single classes are available, as well as private lessons.

Rehearsal and class space is available for rental. Please call 608.244.2938 or email: info@tapitneworks.org to register or for more information, www.tapitnewworks.org. Like us on Facebook.

TAPIT/New Works 1957 Winnebago St. , Madison, Wisconsin

