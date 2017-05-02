Tap it Tuesday

We're tapping a K4 firkin and serving it all day long. This cask-conditioned ale is a one-day only event. 11 am-10 pm.
Info
Karben4 Brewing 3698 Kinsman Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
We're tapping a K4 firkin and serving it all day long. This cask-conditioned ale is a one-day only event. 11 am-10 pm.
