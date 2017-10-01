Tapas y Vinos

Madison Opera Center 335 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Save the Date for Tapas y Vinos An Evening to Benefit Madison Opera

Sunday, October 1, 5pm - 8pm

The Margaret C. Winston Madison Opera Center, 335 W. Mifflin Street

$75 per person

Please save the date for a fun evening at the Madison Opera Center.  Enjoy a variety of tapas and Spanish wines, plus Spanish classical guitar music and flamenco performances. 

 All proceeds benefit Madison Opera’s community engagement programs, which reach thousands of students and adults across our region every year.

View Map
608-238-8085
