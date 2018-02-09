RSVP for Tapping Maple Syrup

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

2/15/18   Thursday, 6–8:30 p.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Class: Tapping Maple Syrup. Learn about the history and process of maple syruping, tree selection, tapping and collection equipment, and sap processing and preserving. Indoor class. Instructor: David Stevens, Longenecker Horticultural Gardens curator. Fee: $25. Register by Feb. 9.

608-263-7888
