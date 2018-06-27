Tapping Your Own Maple Syrup
Waunakee Library 710 South St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
press release: Theresa Baroun, WMSPA executive director and 3rd generation maple syrup producer presents an educational seminar on Wisconsin maple syrup which will include the history of WI maple syrup from the Native Americans to the present, a beginner's backyard how to tap a maple tree and make maple syrup, maple syrup nutritional information, and a display of value added maple products.
Info
Waunakee Library 710 South St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597 View Map
Food & Drink