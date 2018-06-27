Tapping Your Own Maple Syrup

Google Calendar - Tapping Your Own Maple Syrup - 2018-06-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tapping Your Own Maple Syrup - 2018-06-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tapping Your Own Maple Syrup - 2018-06-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - Tapping Your Own Maple Syrup - 2018-06-27 18:30:00

Waunakee Library 710 South St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

press release: Theresa Baroun, WMSPA executive director and 3rd generation maple syrup producer presents an educational seminar on Wisconsin maple syrup which will include the history of WI maple syrup from the Native Americans to the present, a beginner's backyard how to tap a maple tree and make maple syrup, maple syrup nutritional information, and a display of value added maple products.

Info
Waunakee Library 710 South St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597 View Map
Food & Drink
608-850-2533
Google Calendar - Tapping Your Own Maple Syrup - 2018-06-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tapping Your Own Maple Syrup - 2018-06-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tapping Your Own Maple Syrup - 2018-06-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - Tapping Your Own Maple Syrup - 2018-06-27 18:30:00