Taste of DreamBank

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join us for the inaugural Taste of DreamBank! We’ll be inviting local food businesses including Green Bush Bakery, Metcalfe’s Market, Off the Block, REAP Food Group, Sassy Cow Creamery, Ugle Apple Food Cafe, and Slide Food Cart for a “taste” of their organization. You’ll get the chance to experience what they’re all about, so bring your taste buds and let the sampling begin while supplies last!

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-286-3150

