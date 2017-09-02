Saturday, Sept. 2, 2-8:30 pm, and Sunday, Sept. 3, 11 am-7 pm, Capitol Square

Held since 1983, the Taste is MFI’s flagship event, with over 80 restaurants, 3 entertainment stages and 26 beverage stands drawing over 250,000 to the Capitol Square over Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend. There is no charge for admission or entertainment. Taste of Madison raises $60,000 annually for local non-profit and charitable organizations.