Taste of the Madison Public Market: Holiday Magic

After the success of our Taste of the Public Market event in October, many folks have asked us for more Public Market events. We hear you! We’re going to help you beat cabin fever with a Taste of the Public Market event every month December – March. Each Taste event will have a different theme to give you sampling of what the Public Market will offer.

Our next Taste event is coming up on December 6. Join us to experience some of the magic of the holiday season with the merchants and makers of your Public Market. Explore the traditions and customs of Madison’s many cultures through tasty treats and gifts for your loved ones. Join your friends and neighbors in celebrating the holidays at this free event.

Wednesday, December 6

5 – 8 pm

945 E. Washington Ave.

To honor this season of merriment, Taste of the Public Market – Holiday Magic! will feature performances by Madison musicians. There will be activities for the kids, and even a visit from a certain gentleman who dresses in red!

Market Hall: Sample the delicious and unique foods of Madison, and wrap up your Holiday shopping with locally handcrafted artisans.

Children's Area: Seasonal activities and a certain "jolly old elf" will entertain and delight the little ones.

Live Music and Performances: Featuring performances by Madison-area musicians from many different traditions and cultures. Sure to get you tapping toes, humming along, and into the Holiday Spirit.

The Holidays are a time for togetherness. So grab a friend, a colleague, or a neighbor to learn about and support Madison’s next hub for all things local.