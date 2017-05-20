press release Enjoy a delicious helping of international understanding and learn about one of Madison's sister cities at "A Taste of Timor"!

This celebration of solidarity with the Southeast Asian island nation of Timor-Leste is on Saturday, May 20, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at the Goodman Community Center on Madison's east side. That's the 15th anniversary of Timor-Leste's independence day. We'll have Timorese coffee and other refreshments, Timorese music, and video snapshots of life in Timor-Leste and Ainaro, Madison's mountainous sister city. There will also be a silent auction, with traditional Timorese weavings and other hand-made crafts.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at www.aideasttimor.org or at the door of the event. Contact madison@etan.org for more information. Thanks to WORT FM, Willy Street Co-op, Bandung Indonesian Restaurant and Planet Zebulon for their support of the event. This first annual "Taste of Timor" event is organized by the Madison-Ainaro Sister City Alliance, which previously held a sister-city bicycle ride around Timor-Leste's independence day. Madison and Ainaro became official sister cities in 2001. The sister city relationship is coordinated by the East Timor Action Network-Madison, which has been active since the early 1990s, in support of self-determination and human rights in Timor-Leste.