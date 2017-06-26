Taste the World: Paraguay

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

We’ll explore cultures from around the world through history and their foods. This will primarily be a demonstration, but visitors are welcome to help out – especially with the eating. We’re learning about other cultures through their foods, as well as, exploring math skills, comprehension, social skills, science in action, and cooking skills.

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

608-256-6445

