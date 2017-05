Tone Madison presents:

September 8: Tatsuya Nakatani Gong Orchestra. Art In, 8 p.m. $12 doors, $10 presale

Tatsuya Nakatani Gong Orchestra: Pennsylvania-based avant-garde percussion master Nakatani returns, this time leading a large ensemble of local musicians playing gongs. The Gong Orchestra uses Nakatani's bowing techniques to create an otherworldly array of harmonics and textures. It's a gorgeous, powerful sonic experience you won't want to miss.