Taylor Park Shelter Design

press release: Public Input Workshop

Monday, November 13, @ 6:00 PM, Middleton City Hall Council Chambers

Middleton Public Lands, Recreation & Forestry Department is excited to begin the design process for a park shelter and restroom facility at Taylor Park (5280 Bishops Bay Parkway). Aro Eberle Architects has been selected to lead the design process and we invite the public and stakeholders to provide input on the design of this facility being planned for 2018 construction.

Project Timeline:

11/13/17 Public Input Workshop

12/6/17 Preliminary Design Presentation & Public Input Workshop

12/18/17 Present 30% Design to PRFC w/ Public Input

2/5/18 Present Final Design to PRFC w/Public Input

2/6/18 Finance & Council Approval

2/15/18 Bid Documents Available

3/15/18 Bids Due

3/19/18 PRFC Award of Bid

3/20/18 Finance & Council Award of Bid

April-August Construction

September Grand Opening Celebration