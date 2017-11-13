Taylor Park Shelter Design

Google Calendar - Taylor Park Shelter Design - 2017-11-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taylor Park Shelter Design - 2017-11-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taylor Park Shelter Design - 2017-11-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Taylor Park Shelter Design - 2017-11-13 18:00:00

Middleton City Hall 7426 Hubbard Ave. , Middleton, Wisconsin

press release: Public Input Workshop  

Monday, November 13, @ 6:00 PM, Middleton City Hall Council  Chambers  

Middleton Public Lands, Recreation & Forestry Department is excited to begin the design process for a park shelter and restroom facility at Taylor Park (5280 Bishops Bay Parkway).  Aro Eberle Architects has been selected to lead the design process and we invite the public and stakeholders to provide input on the design of this facility being planned for 2018 construction.   

Project Timeline:

11/13/17     Public Input Workshop

12/6/17       Preliminary Design Presentation & Public Input Workshop

12/18/17     Present 30% Design to PRFC w/ Public Input

2/5/18         Present Final Design to PRFC w/Public Input

2/6/18         Finance & Council Approval

2/15/18       Bid Documents Available

3/15/18       Bids Due

3/19/18       PRFC Award of Bid

3/20/18       Finance & Council Award of Bid

April-August       Construction

September         Grand Opening Celebration     

Info
Middleton City Hall 7426 Hubbard Ave. , Middleton, Wisconsin View Map
Public Meetings
608-821-8360
Google Calendar - Taylor Park Shelter Design - 2017-11-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taylor Park Shelter Design - 2017-11-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taylor Park Shelter Design - 2017-11-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Taylor Park Shelter Design - 2017-11-13 18:00:00