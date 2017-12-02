Tea & Trains

press release:

Join us for a special holiday event benefiting Madison Children's Museum.

Saturday, December 2, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Madison Club, 5 E. Wilson St.

This year's event will include:

Holiday high tea

Conductor Joe Schappel's private American Flyer electric train collection

Family-friendly photo booth

Doll salon - refresh your doll's hairdo and get her ears pierced, courtesy of our American Girl Benefit Sale volunteers

Balloon artist

Holiday crafts

Toy basket raffles

Silent auction, with a wide variety of items for everyone on your list!

With your help, we can reach our fundraising goal of $25,000. Your gift is essential to making fun, hands-on learning experiences and creative play possible for all children at Madison Children's Museum.

If you are unable to join us, please consider giving a gift to benefit the museum. Your support helps us remain a vibrant resource for children and families.

For questions or additional information, please contact Stephanie Sabo at (608) 354-0536 or ssabo@madisonchildrensmuseum. org.

We look forward to celebrating the holidays with you!