Tea & Trains

Google Calendar - Tea & Trains - 2017-12-02 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tea & Trains - 2017-12-02 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tea & Trains - 2017-12-02 10:30:00 iCalendar - Tea & Trains - 2017-12-02 10:30:00

Buy Tickets

Madison Club 5 E. Wilson St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: 

Join us for a special holiday event benefiting Madison Children's Museum.

Saturday, December 2, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Madison Club, 5 E. Wilson St. 

This year's event will include: 

  • Holiday high tea
  • Conductor Joe Schappel's private American Flyer electric train collection
  • Family-friendly photo booth
  • Doll salon - refresh your doll's hairdo and get her ears pierced, courtesy of our American Girl Benefit Sale volunteers
  • Balloon artist
  • Holiday crafts
  • Toy basket raffles
  • Silent auction, with a wide variety of items for everyone on your list!

With your help, we can reach our fundraising goal of $25,000. Your gift is essential to making fun, hands-on learning experiences and creative play possible for all children at Madison Children's Museum.  

If you are unable to join us, please consider giving a gift to benefit the museum. Your support helps us remain a vibrant resource for children and families.

For questions or additional information, please contact Stephanie Sabo at (608) 354-0536 or ssabo@madisonchildrensmuseum.org.

We look forward to celebrating the holidays with you!

Info
Madison Club 5 E. Wilson St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Special Events
608-354-0536
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Tea & Trains - 2017-12-02 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tea & Trains - 2017-12-02 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tea & Trains - 2017-12-02 10:30:00 iCalendar - Tea & Trains - 2017-12-02 10:30:00