Teatro Línea de Sombra

All events welcome both Spanish and English speakers. The performance is in Spanish with English supertitles. Free and open to the public.

Un relato aleatorio y transversal de un ex boxeador, de un hombre viejo y de su entorno. Al final todas estas piezas configuran una sombra donde se adivina un rostro y una figura se desvela hasta el alba fumando habanos en una calle solitaria de Ciudad Juárez. Si desplegáramos sobre una mesa de trabajo los materiales de esta experiencia, tendríamos como resultado una vasta acumulación de objetos encontrados, de encabezados de prensa, de relatos reales y apócrifos, de relatos inconclusos de imágenes que se han fijado en la memoria, de hallazgos luminosos y otros impenetrables, montones de imágenes capturadas en el apremio del instante; y todo esto apenas alcanza para dibujar los contornos de la sombra de un hombre, de un lugar y de una ciudad.

No esperemos que las cosas sucedan en el espectáculo como se esperaría de un documental o un retrato de esas realidades, sino la incertidumbre con la que se intenta expresar aquello que hace que un recuerdo se albergue en la memoria. - Jorge A. Vargas, Dirección

This is a random and transversal story about a former boxer, about an old man and his environment. In the end, all this pieces configure a shadow where you can outguess a face and the silhouette of a man who stays awake at night smoking Cubans in a lonely street of Ciudad Juarez. If we unfolded over a work table all the materials gathered from this experience, we would see a vast accumulation of found objects, press headings, both real and apocryphal stories, unfinished tales and haphazard images which now nest in our memories. These remembrances from luminous as well as impenetrable findings arose from lots of images captured though instants. All this is barely enough to draw the contours of the shadow of the man, the place and the city.

We should not expect things to happen in this play as they would in a documentary or in a portrait of all those realities, but we should embrace the uncertainty with which we try to express all the elements that make up the memory we now host in our minds.

- Jorge A. Vargas, Director