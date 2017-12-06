press release: Circle December 6, 2017, on your calendar! That’s the night you’ll be at The Edgewater, sipping cocktails, playing your favorite old school arcade games, dancing to live music and rubbing elbows with your tech and startup friends and colleagues - all the while supporting the United Way of Dane County and Sector67.

Your ticket includes appetizers, a buffet style dinner, dessert and a cocktail, plus access to arcade-style games (PacMan! Centipede! Frogger!), live music by a string trio from the Madison Symphony Orchestra, and the chance to have your caricature drawn by artist Bernie Tennis. This isn’t your typical charity fundraiser event - it’s a fun gala with a twist.

This event is open for anyone to attend - whether you work at a tech or startup company, are an entrepreneur or freelancer, or just want to join in on the fun and help a good cause.

100% of your ticket purchase price will go directly to the partner charities, and the entire cost of your ticket is tax deductible. The event expenses are fully covered by our presenting sponsors.

Why a Tech Gala? Madison has the fastest growing tech industry in the country and a thriving startup scene. Building a strong community of tech startup leaders through organizations like Capital Entrepreneurs has always been an important component of building this ecosystem.

As Madison’s tech ecosystem has emerged and our companies have continued to see success and grow their teams, our tech startup leaders are passionate about not only making Madison a great place for tech startups, but are also committed to helping ensure the whole Madison community is a great place for everyone to call home.

The goal of the Tech Gala is to engage our employees, family, and friends to come together to help a good cause, support the whole Madison community, and have a little fun in the process.