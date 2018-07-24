Teen Photoshop Camp
press release: Photoshop - everyone knows what it is, but not everyone knows how to use it. In this 3-day series (July 24-26), teens will work with a media industry professional to learn many of the amazing things Photoshop is capable of doing. From painting lifelike portraits, to putting Lady GaGa in your vacation photos, attendees will gain a deep understanding of digital creation as well as photo manipulation and digital editing.
