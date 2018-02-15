Teen Readathon

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: Do you think you can outread your competitors?  Try our book appetizers, main courses, and sweet dessert books… Yes, you can also BYOB (bring your own book).  There will be a 5-minute break after every hour; doodling or talking will result in disqualification.  Remaining contestants left at 7 pm will try to break the tie in a Sudden Death Book Trivia contest based on books from the menu. Come with an open mind and an empty belly!  One grand prize awarded, mystery dinner served. Registration required.

608-827-7402
