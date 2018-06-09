Telekinetic Yeti, The Moguls, Royal Station

press release: 10 Year B-day bash Night 2!

$10. This event is 21 and over

Telekinetic Yeti: Stoner/Doom

The Moguls: We used to be pretty bad, got really drunk, and didn't have fun. People liked us anyways. We got way better, and started playing songs right, and having way more fun. More people started to like us, and even started singing along to songs.

This band exists solely for the purpose of fun - not for you, for us. (And boy, do we know how to have fun.) It's pretty rad that people are into what we do, and we're super thankful for that! We like that all the dudes, and lady-dudes that come hang out at shows to drink, mosh and party with us while singing along! It makes us all sex-nuts inside.

We've put out two EP's and a single this year already, and we'd love for everyone to give us all their money, so we can quit our crappy day-jobs, and be "successful". So kindly give us your money, and Kyle will write a song about how you're awesome. Seriously. (Or at least how you're not a total piece of shit. He's done that already, it's boring.)

Royal Station: Sonic collage of blues, gospel, psychobilly warped into a psychedelic/industrial spooky dream-scape of synth, guitar, drums, bass and dramatic vocals.