Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Indie Lens Pop-Up screening
Madison: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, Madison Central Library, Room 302
Film: Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities
Explore the pivotal role of historically black colleges and universities in American history and culture. Stay after the film for a community panel discussion.
