press release: The Monona Public Library will be hosting the 10th annual TELLABRATION!™ on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. TELLABRATION!™ is a worldwide celebration of the art of storytelling where for one night storytellers will share their talents in concerts held in different cities and towns all around the world. On a local level, TELLABRATION!™ brings together acclaimed professional and amateur storytellers from the area to delight, captivate, and mesmerize the audience with their stories. The event is free and will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Monona Public Library, 1000 Nichols Road, Monona.

Registration is now open and all guests are urged to register in advance online or by calling the Monona Public Library at 608-222-6127. Non-registered walk-ins will be welcome on a first come, first served basis.

The TELLABRATION!™ event will consist of three concerts with storytellers sharing stories from a variety of genres for various age groups. Nationally acclaimed storytellers and musicians, as well as local tellers, will be featured.

4:00 PM Little Wigglers: Stories and fun for young children who love to move, wiggle, and dance!

6:00 PM Family Audience: Mesmerizing tales! Interactive stories and music for families with elementary and middle school age children.

7:30 PM Adults & Teens: Intriguing stories that inspire, educate, and are just plain fun. Well told stories for adults and high school teens who love stories that open their minds and leave them thinking.

For more information on the TELLABRATION!™ event and the performers, contact Karen Wendt, Youth Services Coordinator at Monona Public Library, or visit: mononalibrary.org, and click on TELLABRATION!™ Sign Language (ASL) services will be provided for the 6:00pm show. This event is sponsored by: The Friends of Monona Public Library, MSCR Glendale, and AmericInn–Madison South. “TELLABRATION!™ is a trademark of the National Storytelling Network.”