Telling Your Brand's Story

press release:

with Microsoft’s Miri Rodriguez

Tuesday, June 6, Noon-1 pm CT

We all know the power of storytelling. Stories spark emotion, appeal to our human side, connect and engage us – and not to mention, are fun to listen to! But somewhere between trying to find their “social voice”, and leveraging storytelling to humanize the brand, organizations have neglected the essence of their mission and vision, and at times failed to incorporate it into their story. Discover how Miri Rodriguez, Microsoft’s head of social media, shapes Microsoft’s true “social voice,” and how you can do the same! You’ll leave with inspiration, tools and strategies to effectively build your story based on your mission and vision.