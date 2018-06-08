× Expand John A. Smith Cast members of "TEMPS! The Musical," from Mercury Players Theatre: Front: Bob Moore, Kathy Groat; back: Jade Proctor, Asiah Doyle, Nick Kaprelian, Shaniqua Murphy.

press release: TEMPS! The Musical! (formerly TEMP SLAVE: The Musical)

By Catherine Capellaro and Andrew Rohn

Stage direction by Bonnie Balke; music direction by Andrew Rohn; choreography by Heidi Hakseth.

PERFORMANCES: Friday–Saturday, June 8–9 @ 7:30pm

Wednesday, June 13 @ 7:30pm

Friday–Saturday, June 15–16 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, June 17 @ 4:00pm

Thursday–Friday, June 21–22 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, June 23 @ 4:00pm

LOCATION: Bartell Theatre, Drury Stage

TICKETS: $25 General Admission / $22 Students & Seniors / $18 tickets on Wednesday, June 13 and Thursday, June 21.