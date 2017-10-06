Tenacious Numismatic Hops Exchange: a hop garden for unyielding people

press release:

On view indefinitely in the Rooftop Sculpture Garden

New to the MMoCA Rooftop Sculpture Garden, Tenacious Numismatic Hops Exchange (TNHE): a hop garden for unyielding people (familiarly referred to as the Hops Exchange), is being subsumed by hop vines. Designed to resemble architectural trusses, this site-specific, living artwork combines the visual language of industrial construction with an ethic of social engagement. Meg Mitchell conceived the Hops Exchange as a platform to address the socioeconomic history of the plant and the ideas surrounding ownership and control of natural resources, among other complex contemporary issues.

Opening Reception: Friday, October 6 • 6–9 PM

In addition to Gallery Night (5–9 pm) and the Gallery Night After Party (9-11 pm), MMoCA will celebrate artist Meg Mitchell’s rooftop installation Tenacious Numismatic Hops Exchange (TNHE): a hop garden for unyielding people from 6-9 pm on Friday, October 6. The Hops Exchange is a massive site-specific artwork that functions both as a trellis to support the growth and harvesting of hops, and as a platform for social engagement, educational programming, and artistic activity. The opening celebration will offer an artist-led participatory activity, music, passed hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar.