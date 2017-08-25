press release: On Friday August 25, Rick Leigh Music is pleased to co-produce a show at a new venue: Madison's NORTH STREET CABARET.

From Mississippi comes Teneia with a soulful power that will make the hair stand up on the back of your neck. I have watched her move higher and higher up the musical success chain, captivated by a penetrating voice that could break glass or break your heart if you are not careful.

The vocals and guitar are original Teneia and are greatly enhanced by her soulmate, Ben who puts down bass lines that seem brought here by some unique process I can’t describe. His backup and background voice bring this duo to a fevered pitch one minute and a sweet sound the next. But always call them funky 'cause they bring it with a drummer who will make you dance the way you wanna dance.