Tenney-Lapham Art Walk

press release: On Sunday, June 24, 2018, 1-5pm, you will experience the Tenney/Lapham Neighborhood’s Seventeenth Annual Art Walk. Twelve artists who live in our neighborhood will exhibit their original artwork. Use our walking map to guide yourself to each of the artist’s home galleries. Look for a fuchsia-colored sign at each artist’s house. Parking available at Christ Pres.Church in the 1000 block of E. Gorham. This is a free event.