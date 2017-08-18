press release: Tephra Sound performs at Arts + Literature Laboratory on Friday, August 18, 2017 at 8pm (doors at 7:30pm). Tephra is a volcanic term referring to the combination of gases, minerals and rock found in the ash cloud after an eruption. With power house drummer Nikki Glaspie (Beyonce, Nth Power, Ivan Neville, Maceo Parker), Helen Gillet's cello versatility and looped soundscapes, the creative compositional prowess of Jessica Lurie (Indigo Girls, Nels Cline, Fred Firth, John Zorn, Tiptons) and Brian Haas (Jacob Fred Jazz Odyssey, Nolatet), the overarching sound explores phase shifting groove, wide dynamics and stylistic contrast. Tickets $12 advance at tephrasound.bpt.me or $15 door.