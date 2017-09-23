× Expand Dick Blau Terese Agnew, from "Writing in Stone," 2017. The quote is by Governor Lee Dreyfus, about Wisconsin's 1982 gay rights law, the nation's first.

The James Watrous Gallery of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters is pleased to host Writing in Stone: A collaborative installation by Terese Agnew, opening September 20 and closing November 5, 2017. Created by artist Terese Agnew of LaFarge, Wisconsin, Writing in Stone is an evocative, theatrical installation of towering monuments to transformative ideas and events from Wisconsin’s past. It expresses Agnew’s belief that important ideas are monumental, and that the wisdom of our ancestors offers powerful inspiration today.

Wandering among the monuments that comprise Writing in Stone, visitors will encounter texts and images that invoke Wisconsin’s legacy of civic engagement, action, and legislation to further education, civil liberties, and social justice. A grove of “Speaking Trees” is given life with a sound work by Rob Danielson, which weaves together oral histories by Walter Bresette (Ojibwe) and the Menominee Forest Keepers, poetry, and sounds recorded in nature. During the artist's reception, actors portraying figures from Wisconsin history will appear as “living statues,” some speaking, some silent.

Terese Agnew expresses her social and environmental concerns through artwork that is serious, meticulously researched, and masterfully crafted, yet conveys her message in a warm, caring manner that is nonpartisan and profoundly inclusive. In developing themes for the project, Agnew has collaborated with a wide range of Wisconsinites: artists, writers, historians, and ethicists, as well as individual citizens enlisted through a book club campaign to contribute to her message.

Some of the themes she explores in Writing in Stone include Ezekiel Gillespie’s 1866 Wisconsin Supreme Court case giving African-Americans the right to vote; women’s suffrage in 1919; conservation ethics, from Aldo Leopold to Emma Toft; the moral impetus behind the birth of the Grand Old Party; the contributions of Increase Lapham; Obreros Unidos and the migrant farmworkers’ movement; the 1982 bill signed by Governor Dreyfus banning discrimination based on sexual orientation; the “father” of Social Security, Edwin Witte; and more.

