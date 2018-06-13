press release: The Wisconsin Union’s Wheelhouse Studios will hold six free art-making and crafting events, called Terrace Art Zone, on the Memorial Union Terrace Wednesdays 4 p.m.-7 p.m. June 13-July 25.

The free events include painting a mini masterpiece on June 13, decorating a trucker hat on June 20, painting a pot and planting a plant in the pot on June 27, designing and printing a Terrace bandana on July 11, painting a rock mandala on July 18, and decorating a picture frame on July 25.

These free art events provide a taste of the vast array of events and services that Wheelhouse Studios offers both on the Terrace and inside Memorial Union.

Wheelhouse Studios, an open arts studio based in Memorial Union, offers three work spaces, flexible studio designs, drop-in-art opportunities, and art classes, like Art Zone and Art Tapas, for all skill levels.

“Art is part of the Wisconsin Union’s DNA,” Wheelhouse Studios Director Jay Ekleberry said. “Some years ago, we envisioned Wheelhouse Studios to be a vibrant, exciting and open place for art. That vision has been fulfilled, and it’s fun to see people enjoying the results of that vision, including the Art Zone.”

Those interested in learning more about the Terrace Art Zone may visit union.wisc.edu/artzone.