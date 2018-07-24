Terrace Landscape Painting & Flower Crowns

press release: The Wisconsin Union’s Wheelhouse Studios will host free art-making and crafting events on the Memorial Union Terrace this summer.

On July 24, create a Terrace "landscape" painting, weave a flower crown and enjoy a great sunset on the Terrace for free, while supplies last. This event is brought to you by Wheelhouse Studios.

These free art events provide a taste of the vast array of events and services that Wheelhouse Studios offers both on the Terrace and inside Memorial Union.

Wheelhouse Studios, an open arts studio based in Memorial Union, offers three work spaces, flexible studio designs, drop-in-art opportunities, and art classes, like Art Zone and Art Tapas, for all skill levels.

“Art is part of the Wisconsin Union’s DNA,” Wheelhouse Studios Director Jay Ekleberry said. “Some years ago, we envisioned Wheelhouse Studios to be a vibrant, exciting and open place for art. That vision has been fulfilled, and it’s fun to see people enjoying the results of that vision, including the Art Zone.”

Those interested in learning more about the Terrace Art Zone may visit union.wisc.edu/artzone.