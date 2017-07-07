press relase: Gathering Waters is honored to partner with the Wisconsin Book Festival to present Terry Tempest Williams at Madison Central Library.

What: Free lecture featuring author Terry Tempest Williams

Where: Madison Central Library, Community Rooms 301 & 302

When: Friday, July 7, 2017 (reception at 5:30, lecture at 7:00 pm)

Terry Tempest Williams, the author of the environmental classic Refuge and the beloved memoir When Women Were Birds, returns with The Hour of Land, a literary celebration of our national parks and an exploration of what they mean to us and what we mean to them. America's national parks are breathing spaces in a world in which such spaces are steadily disappearing.

Please join us for a cash bar reception prior to the lecture from

5:30 - 6:30 pm.

Bring a photo of yourself in a National Park and you will be entered in our drawing to win a free copy of The Hour of Land.The event is free but registration is required by June 30th for the reception and a reserved seat.