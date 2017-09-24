Thai Fest

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release:11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Celebrate all things related to Thai culture while surrounding yourself with the beauty of our Thai Garden and Thai Pavilion! No admission charge thanks to the support of the Royal Thai Consulate General.

Festivities include traditional dance performances, music and demonstrations, and delicious Thai cuisine for purchase from Sa-Bai Thong.

608-246-4550
