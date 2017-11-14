press release: Thankful is the Madison Reading Project's annual community event to thank and celebrate our partners, volunteers, donors, supporters, and literacy champions. Join us and let's celebrate these valued members of our community and the importance of children's literacy.

We'll also be awarding the top three winners of community reading game, Read Like Mad, with their prizes. There will be complimentary appetizers and drinks to enjoy as well. There are a limited number of tickets. RSVP sooner than later.

We do request a new book donation or a $10 donation upon your arrival.