Thanksgiving Basket Donations

press release: The Goodman Community Center has already registered 3,500 Dane County families for a Thanksgiving Basket, an annual tradition at the Center. The registration period was scheduled to be open through November 3rd but due to overwhelming need beyond Goodman’s capacity, was forced to close three days early.

Over 19,000 Dane County residents including 11,000 children will be depending on Goodman for a Thanksgiving meal this year. The Center is turning to our generous community to help provide thousands of low-income families with food for a home cooked holiday meal.

Goodman’s Thanksgiving Basket program is entering its 29th year and is the only service provider that distributes all the groceries needed to prepare a traditional, Thanksgiving meal at home. Our ability to serve everyone will depend on the donations received from the community.

The amount of community support we have received during this Thanksgiving Drive has been tremendous, but we hope to serve as many families as possible and more items are still needed to do so. The Center is accepting food donations Nov. 14- Nov. 20 and will be handing out baskets Nov. 18 through Nov. 20.

how to help: Donate food – Please donate frozen turkeys and nonperishable items, including canned vegetables, canned fruit, cranberry sauce, broth, stuffing, mac & cheese and gravy mix. Disposable roasting pans are also needed.

Make a financial contribution to help purchase turkeys and perishable items such as milk, eggs, butter, carrots, potatoes and onions. Donations are accepted online at www.goodmancenter.org, in person at the reception desk, or by mail.

When & where to bring donations: Now through Tuesday, Nov. 14, bring your donations to the main entrance of the Center, anytime between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Center can receive donations during any open hours and large quantities of foods can be delivered directly to the Goodman Community Center gym.

The gym will be open for donation drop-offs Wednesday, Nov. 15 through Monday, Nov. 20

The earlier donations are dropped off, the easier it is to sort and pack

Wednesday, Nov. 15 » 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 » 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 »1 p.m. -10 p.m.

Saturday-Monday, Nov. 18 -20 » 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Goodman Community Center is the largest community center in Dane County. The center offers many programs to strengthen the lives of preschoolers through teens, meals and social activities for older adults, a food pantry, a gymnasium and fitness center, catering services and community space. For more information about the Center, visit goodmancenter.org.