Thanksgiving Corn (Bingo)

press release: Come for dinner then, join in for a fun-filled evening of Bingo to raise money for our Scholarship Program that began 1998. To date, we've awarded scholarships to 54 students and awarded a total of $54,500 in scholarships. Doors open at 6:15 pm -- 20 games of Bingo begins at 7 pm -- Bingo prizes will be frozen turkeys and gift certificates from local businesses.

Saturday, November 18, 2017, St Joseph Church, 1905 W. Beltline Hwy.

Prices range from: $1 -- $6