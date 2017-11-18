Thanksgiving Corn (Bingo)
St. Joseph Catholic Church 1905 W. Beltline Hwy. , Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Come for dinner then, join in for a fun-filled evening of Bingo to raise money for our Scholarship Program that began 1998. To date, we've awarded scholarships to 54 students and awarded a total of $54,500 in scholarships. Doors open at 6:15 pm -- 20 games of Bingo begins at 7 pm -- Bingo prizes will be frozen turkeys and gift certificates from local businesses.
Saturday, November 18, 2017, St Joseph Church, 1905 W. Beltline Hwy.
Prices range from: $1 -- $6
St. Joseph Catholic Church 1905 W. Beltline Hwy. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
