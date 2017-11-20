RSVP for Thanksgiving Meals for the Homebound

press relaease: Home delivered Thanksgiving dinners for persons who are homebound. Deliveries will be made around 12 noon on Thursday, November 23. Reservations needed for delivery! Call 251-8405 by 12:00 noon on Monday, November 20.

The deliveries are coordinated by the South Madison Coalition of the Elderly, and distributed by volunteer drivers, with the collaboration of th e North/Eastside Senior Coalition. Volunteers led by Rev. David Smith will prepare the food at FEED kitchens in north Madison. (No meal or take-outs will be served at that location.)