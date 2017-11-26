OutThere and the LGBT Senior Alliance Thanksgiving Potluck Dinner Sunday, November 26th, 6:00 - 8:00 pm OutReach LGBT Community Center, 2701 International Lane

OutReach LGBT Community Center's 18-24 Year old social group OutThere and the LGBT Senior Alliance once more host their Annual Thanksgiving gathering this November! Bring a side dish or dessert to pass or a suggested donation of $5. Turkey with cornbread stuffing, ham, and beverages will be provided. An ALL AGES event! Alcohol will not be served. Come celebrate the season with good food and good company!

For more information, call OutReach at 255-8582 or e-mail Angie at angier@lgbtoutreach.org